Police Order Investigations Into Burning Of INEC Office In Enugu

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, Monday, ordered the State CID to conduct thorough investigations to establish the cause of the fire outbreak at Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area’s INEC office.

The burnt office is located at Ogrute in Enugu-Ezike community.

The incident occurred at about 11pm of 03/06/2022, our correspondent gathered.

The order for the investigations was contained in a statement by the state command’s police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

According to him, “The fire, observed to have started from the back of the building, was put out by police operatives that swiftly mobilized to the scene on receipt of the information, with assistance from personnel of Nsukka office of Enugu State Fire Service, thereby averting further damage within the vicinity.

“Consequently, the CP, while assuring that the command will do all it can to unravel the cause of the incident and take necessary action, enjoined residents of the area to support the police with credible information and/or intelligence in the ongoing investigations.”

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned-off for preservation.

Our correspondent reported that activities of unknown gunmen had been rampant in Igboeze North LGA, leading to the imposition of curfew from 6pm to 6am on the area by the state government.