Police React As Bandits Kill Abducted APC Women Leader During Rescue Operation

– By Martins Ayotunde, Nneoma Benson

Armed bandits have killed a women leader of the All Progressives Congress, Mrs Olumo Abolaji, during a rescue operation in Kwara State.

Abolaji was one of the APC members kidnapped alongside eight others between Araromi Opin and Obbo-Ile on Wednesday while returning home after the swearing-in of the state executives of the party.

She was reportedly shot dead on Saturday during a gunfire that ensued between the bandits and a combined team of soldiers and hunters sent to rescue them.

Kwara State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, who confirmed the incident said two other women leaders were rescued alive.

“Two of our party women leaders in Eruku ward and Obbo-Ile ward were rescued alive, but unfortunately, we lost one of them. The woman leader of the Koro ward was killed by the bandits,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command confirmed that two people out of those kidnapped on the said day were killed during the rescue operation.

The police in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER identified the deceased as Olomo Sunday, a female from Koro Ekiti Local Government Area (LGA), and Ganiyu Abdulahi, a male from Offa garage in Ilorin.

The statement did not identify the slain woman as the APC women leader. The state’s police spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, told this website: “I wouldn’t know if she was an APC woman leader, but a woman died in the course of the rescue as a result of gunshot from the Kidnappers”.