Barcelona Secure First El-Clasico Victory In 3 Years, Trash Madrid 4-0

Barcelona have secured their first El Clasico victory since the team won in a Copa del Rey match in 2019.

The last time Barcelona won a La Liga match against Madrid was in 2018 when they defeated the Blancos 5-1 at the Camp Nou.

But the Xavi Hernández led team have re-written the record by winning 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Xavi has been in the club for 134 days and the ex-blaugrana midfielder has brought the team to a competitive level.

Barcelona had defeated Atletico Madrid, a major contender 4-2, Valencia 4-1 and Madrid have become another victim of the team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 29th minute header opened the score sheet..

Ronald Araújo also added his name to the score line to double the visitor’s lead.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scored an early goal in the start of the second half, while Aubameyang also added his second goal of the game.

With the result, Barcelona have 54 points and have moved three points behind Sevilla who are second in the league table.

Madrid are still the league leaders with 66 points.