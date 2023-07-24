Police React To THE WHISTLER Report, Say No Going Back On Withdrawal Of Mobile Police From VIPs

The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its decision to withdraw Police Mobile Force (PMF) from VIPs.

The reaction comes 24 hours after THE WHISTLER reported that the IGP may walk back his promise to withdraw police escorts from VIPs.

The report also carried comments from senior police operatives as well as a security expert, Kabir Adamu, who highlighted possible factors capable of hindering the withdrawal of personnel, specifically the PMF from VIPs.

But in a counter-reaction, the police on Monday reiterated its stance in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force hereby addresses recent news circulating regarding the possible reversal of the PMF reform policy and the decision of Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, to withdraw Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel from certain important personalities.

“The Force wishes to clarify that the decision to withdraw the PMF personnel from escort and guard duties stands firm, and there will be no going back on this critical policy change”.

The police noted that the withdrawal process had commenced with a comprehensive report.

The statement said the report has been submitted by the committee assigned to oversee the seamless implementation of the directive.

The IGP, Kayode Egbetokun on his part is said to have activated the mobilization process for the establishment of the Police Quick Intervention Squad which precedes the withdrawal policy.

“The decision to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP duties is part of ongoing efforts to optimize the allocation of resources and enhance the efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force in its core mandate of safeguarding the lives and properties of all citizens.



“While poised to ensure a smooth transition, the Nigeria Police Force is committed to providing adequate security arrangements for VIPs who are entitled to such protection.

“Meanwhile, the Force will carefully consider the provisions of Sections 23 to 25 of the Police Act 2020, in recruiting more supernumerary officers, to handle VIP security responsibilities.

“No VIP or critical infrastructure will be left unprotected as a result of the new policy,” the statement noted.



The Inspector-General of Police, according to the statement remains resolute in his pursuit of reforms and initiatives that will enhance the professionalism and public trust in the Police Force.

“The decision to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from VIPs is driven by the need to create a more robust, efficient, and people-centered police force that caters to the security needs of all citizens equally.

“The IGP, therefore, urges the public and all stakeholders to support and cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force during this transition period to strengthen the security apparatus and create a safer environment for everyone to thrive,” the police said.

Recall that the IGP had ordered the withdrawal of PMF and other personnel as police escorts.

The operatives are expected to form a 40,000-specialized Quick Intervention Squad, an initiative aimed at tackling the menace of banditry and other crimes in the country.



A total of 1000 officers would be sent to each state as a standby force while 4000 would be deployed to volatile areas of the country.