Three Senators Exit ADC, Join NDC, LP

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Three senators on Tuesday announced their exit from the troubled African Democratic Congress (ADC) during plenary.

Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) dumped the ADC for the NDC while Senator Rufai Hanga (Kano Central) left the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the NDC.

Also, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South, defected from the ADC to the NDC, a few weeks after he joined the ADC.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio read the senators section letters during plenary.

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso had on Sunday, dumped the ADC for the NDC.

The duo, who nurse presidential aspirations, cited uncertainties and legal encumbrances arising from the leadership crisis rocking the ADC.

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The Supreme Court in its judgment last week, had ordered the party leaders to go back to the Federal High Court to resolve their leadership dispute.

The newly registered NDC has been receiving thousands of defectors into its fold following the defection of Obi and Kwankwaso to the party.