Police Recover Human Skull, Grenade Launcher, Bombs In Anambra

The Anambra Police Command, Friday, recovered a human skull, one locally-made rocket propelled granade RPG launcher, two (RPG) bombs, one single- barrel gun, empty chain of bullet, one Toyota Sienna and one Mercedes Benz jeep from criminals at Amukabia, Achalla, Awka South LGA.

Other items recovered from the suspected criminals are two cylinders, hard drugs, a police beret and a police belt.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s public relations officer, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Saturday.

According to the statement, “The recovery followed a counter-offensive operation launched against criminal elements who had on 15/7/2022 laid an ambush against a six-man police team and a civilian car-tracker who were on a recovery operation of a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle earlier snatched on gun point on 9/7/2022 at Oye-Agu Abagana.

“Four of the police operatives escaped the ambush, while two of the police operatives and the car-tracker were captured by the criminals.”

DSP Ikenga said the police operatives, during the operations, neutralized some of the armed men and destroyed three of their camps.

He added that, “Unfortunately, some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds, having already murdered their captives and set their bodies ablaze.

“The remains of the two murdered police officers and the civilian tracker have been recovered and deposited in a morgue, while police operations are still ongoing in the area to track the fleeing gang members.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, while condoling with the families and friends of the murdered civilian (car-tracker) and the police operatives, described the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the police ‘are exposed to in protecting the country’.

He assured Ndi Anambra that efforts were being intensified ‘towards total reclamation and domination of all the public spaces occupied by hoodlums in the state’.