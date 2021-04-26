Police Rescue 2 After ‘Fierce’ Gun Battle With Kidnappers In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory police command disclosed on Monday that two kidnap victims were rescued along the Pegi axis of Kuje Area Council.

The command’s spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, told THE WHISTLER that the victims were rescued after a “fierce” gun battle between police and kidnappers.

The kidnappers were said to be dressed in Army uniforms when they invaded Pagi community on Sunday night.

Yusuf also revealed that the assailants succeeded in abducting one person.

However, Yusuf noted that efforts were underway to rescue the kidnapped person still in captivity.

“After a fierce gun battle, We rescued two victims along Pegi axis, however, effort is emplaced to rescue one person still in their custody,” Yusuf said.

Meanwhile, The Nations identified the kidnapped person as Laide Muhammad and that the abductors are demanding N15 million ransom for his release.

The attack came barely one month after suspected bandits abducted one individual in the area and demanded N2 million, which was reportedly paid, before his release.

Speaking to newsmen, Chairman Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Isaac Aderibigbe said the development was becoming worrisome as residents now live in perpetual fear.