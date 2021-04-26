N150m G-Wagon Gift Tears Cross-Dressers Bobrisky, Goldtiful Apart

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye popularly referred to as ‘Bobrisky’ has slammed Goldtiful over claims of being gifted a N150m G-wagon on his birthday.

Goldtiful who is also a Nigerian cross-dresser took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he received the gift on April 25 which was his birthday.

He claimed that with the gift, his ‘sugar daddy’ has finally fulfilled his long time wish of buying him a car.

He said, “Just received the biggest birthday gift ever I’m so speechless right now, my sugar daddy finally surprised me with car he promised long ago not just any car but a G-wagon. I’m still in shock guys.”

He also posted a video of himself in the car, with the caption, “I’m now a car owner, Lord I’m grateful my hustle finally pays”.

Reacting to Goltiful’s claims, Bobrisky took to his verified Instagram handle took a swipe at the upcoming cross-dresser.

He said, “You went to hire a car just to make a point, just because Bob drives different cars. Na my matter go kill you. Before them buy you car, tell them to change your Mary Amaka China wig first.

“The money you would have used for feeding, you went to use it to rent car just to show off. Don’t take the money out next time, instead come and hire mine.”

Responding to Bobrisky’s shades, Goldtiful took to his page and called out Bobrisky.

According to Goldtiful he said that his one-month rent in Dubai could offset the two years rent that Bobrisky is currently paying in Lekki.

The post reads; “Mansions are talking, face me, I face you Bob wan talk too. My one-month rent in Dubai can pay two years of your house rent in Lekki, if it’s easy come and stay in Dubai for 3months if you are not going to go broke.”