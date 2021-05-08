Police Rescue Car Snatcher From Mob In Enugu

One Ugo Nweke, 34, of Cabinet-Amahausa, Obiagu, Enugu, was rescued on the verge of being set ablaze by youths for allegedly stealing a bus, police said weekend.

He was caught at Oye-Emene, Enugu, for allegedly stealing a yellow-coloured Toyota Hiace commercial bus from where it was parked at Texaco, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

The state police command’s public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspect was rescued by the police operatives attached to the Enugu Area Command.

According to him, “He was rescued and arrested from an angry mob that caught him. They were on the verge of setting him ablaze. He will be charged to court soon.”