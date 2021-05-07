Imo: Army, Police Give Conflicting Figures Of Slain ‘IPOB’ Members

The Nigerian Army has given a conflicting figure from the one the Nigeria Police gave as the number of persons killed when security forces and suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN clashed on Thursday in Imo State.

The police had earlier said that its operatives alongside the troops killed nine suspects in connection to an attempted attack on the Orlu police station in the state.

But the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Friday, said 11 “IPOB/ESN terrorists” were killed during the foiled attack.

Yerima said a gang of IPOB/ESN members came in a motorcade to attack the area and divisional police headquarters in Orlu Local Government Area but were repelled by troops.

“A gang of IPOB/ESN terrorists mounted in vehicles on Thursday, 6 May 2021, stormed Orlu town with intention to attack the compound housing the Area Command and Police Station in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

“The attackers were resisted by vigilant police personnel at the Area Command and were completely obliterated when a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force arrived the scene.

“The assailants who have been on the radar of the Joint Technical Intelligence Team were said to have come from a Forest Camp in Ideato North LGA of Imo State from where they mobilised and planned the failed attack,” he said.

General Yerima gave the number of the IPOB/ESN members killed as eleven.

“Following the encounter, eleven IPOB/ESN terrorists were neutralised while four AK47, one G3 and one Pump Action Rifles as well as a Berretta Pistol, charms and assorted ammunitions were recovered. All the seven Operational Vehicles used for the attack were demobilised and as such the remaining terrorists escaped on foot with fatal injuries.

“There were no casualties on the side of the security forces.

“Law abiding citizens in the area are advised to look out for strange persons with gunshot injuries and report same to the nearest security agency for the safety of their communities.”