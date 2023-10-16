Poor Investment In Agriculture Contributing To Nigeria’s Food Crisis—Obi

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, in commemoration of World Food Day, said that inadequate investment in Nigeria’s agriculture sector is the major driver of the food crisis.

Obi who was the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) disclosed this via his verified X handle on Monday and said that the food crisis has remained a serious challenge facing many households in Nigeria.

Obi wrote, “As the global community marks World Food Day today, we must remind ourselves of the present food crisis in the nation, and seek urgent steps to salvage the people from further hunger and starvation.

“Consequently, a vast majority of Nigerians spend the entirety of their disposable income on food, which is often hardly enough. The horrible spate of attacks on farmers in Nigeria by armed and terror groups has continued to hinder food production, and food supplies and therefore, threatening to push the country deeper into a devastating hunger crisis. Lack of adequate investment in agriculture also contributes greatly to the food crisis in Nigeria.

“I have maintained that the vast fertile lands in the North if put into productive agricultural use, will produce enough food for domestic consumption and for exports, which can give us more revenue than we generate from oil.

“Government, therefore, must invest heavily in agriculture, to ensure sufficient food production for Nigeria and the global world. Happy World Food Day”.