Abia Lawmakers Decamp To Labour Party, Meet With Governor Otti

Two Abia State lawmakers, Hon. Nwogu Iheanacho (Osisioma Ngwa North) and Hon. Fyne Ahuama Onyekachi (Osisioma Ngwa South), formerly of the Young People’s Party (YPP), have officially joined the Labour Party. They were received by Governor Dr. Alex Otti on Tuesday evening.

Governor Otti acknowledged their support for his administration despite their previous party affiliation. He emphasized his commitment to transparent governance, exemplified by his appointment of a non-Abian as a Permanent Secretary. He assured the new members of equal treatment within the Labour Party.

“One thing that I have assured members of the House of Assembly, is that because we are running a transparent kind of leadership, we will never come to you with anything untoward. We don’t have anything to hide because we are working for our people.

“Like I told them in Rivers State (where he commissioned a road project), when you are governing people and they’re not happy there’s something wrong with the leadership, this is because the essence of governance is stewardship, and I am happy because my people are happy,” Governor Otti said.

Emphasizing the Labour Party’s inclusivity, Governor Otti urged the lawmakers to encourage others from Osisioma to join, promising a level playing field for all members. He congratulated them on their decision and hinted at welcoming the YPP governorship candidate soon.

“So, I want to welcome you on behalf of our great party. I want to reassure you that this step is going to be one of the best decisions you have made.

“Our party has something peculiar, there’s nothing different between the old and new members, you are going to enjoy the privilege every member is enjoying. The Labour Party provides a level playing field for everybody, so you’ve come to the right place,” the governor assured them.

House leader Hon. Uchenna Okoro introduced the decampees, attributing their decision to Governor Otti’s people-oriented leadership.

The new Labour Party members cited the revitalized Geometric Power project and road improvements in Osisioma, including the recently launched Osisioma-Ekeakpara Road, as reasons for their defection. They expressed their desire to deepen democracy at the grassroots alongside the Governor.