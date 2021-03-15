Pope: Catholic Church Cannot Bless Same-Sex Unions But…

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Catholic Church Worldwide, Vatican, has made it clear that its churches across the globe are not permitted to bless same sex marriages.

This was disclosed on Monday on The Vatican News – an official website that captures developments around Pope Francis and the Catholic Church.

THE WHISTLER reported that a German Catholic bishop, Peter Kohlgraf of Mainz, had earlier advocated for the acceptance of homosexual unions in his church.

But the church’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (the body responsible for making, interpreting and defending the Catholic doctrine) said it needed to respond to questions about the church’s stand concerning same sex unions especially with the fact that some of the church’s cleric were advocating for it.

“The Church does not have the power to bless same-sex unions. Such blessings, therefore cannot be considered licit, according to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF)…

“Therefore, it is not licit for priests to bless homosexual couples who ask for some type of religious recognition of their union,” the website stated.

Meanwhile, it added that the church does not have a judgmental disposition to people who are Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ).

“The negative response given to the blessing of a union does not, in fact, imply a judgement regarding the individuals involved, who must be welcomed with respect, compassion, and sensitivity.”