FG Warns Foreign Varsities To Adhere To Guidelines On Education

The Federal Government has asked foreign universities operating in Nigeria to adhere strictly to the country’s guidelines on transnational education as developed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu gave the directive on Thursday in his office in Abuja during a visit by the chancellor of the Rutgers University, Camden in the United States America.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Bem Goong disclosed that Sununu who presented a copy of the National guidelines on Transnational Education to visiting chancellor, expressed Nigeria’s readiness to work with universities around the world in improving access to quality higher education in Nigeria.

The minister also stated that access to quality education is a priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration adding that he has taken the charge of the president very seriously and will stop at nothing in delivering quality education to the vast majority of Nigerians.

Sununu who tasked institutions of higher learning in the country to collaborate with their foreign counterparts to train more professionals to replace those exiting the system instead of lamenting over the issue of brain drain, added that Nigeria has capacity to provide a significant chunk of manpower needs around the globe, given the country’s population.

He commended the collaborative efforts of Rutgers University with the University of Lagos and Ibadan, maintaining that the Federal Ministry of Education will do everything within the ambit of the law to encourage collaboration between Rutgers University and Nigerian Universities especially in the areas of Science & Technology.

Speaking earlier, Chancellor of Rutgers University, Antonio Tillis told the minister that his university is seeking to renew the Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Lagos as well as expanding collaboration with other Nigerian Universities in areas of research and exchange of academic programs.