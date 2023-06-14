PORT SECURITY: NPA Boss Koko Receives Navy Commanders At Lagos Office

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mohammed Bello Koko, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), welcomed Rear Admiral JD Akpan, the Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy to the NPA headquarters in Marina on Tuesday.

Akpan was in the company of Rear Admiral AO Olodude, the Fleet Commander West of the command.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss innovative strategies for maintaining the progress achieved by the Lagos Pilotage District through the ongoing collaborative efforts between the NPA and the Nigerian Navy.

Meanwhile, the meeting came less than a week after the NPA boss launched two Bollard Pull Tug Boats (vessels) at the Lagos ports acquired by the NPA.

Christened M.T MAIKOKO and M.T DA-OPUKURO, NPA said the 80-ton tugboats would complement its existing fleet of tugs and recently commissioned Security Patrol Boats (SPBs) and Pilot Cutters deployed to enhance channel security in the country.

The state-of-the-art vessels were said to be part of the fulfillment of the agency’s service charter to provide relevant marine crafts to support port security, patrol, surveillance and deliver marine services, especially with the commencement of operations at the Lekki Deep Seaport.