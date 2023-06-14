Gov Otti In Closed Door Meeting With Abia House Of Assembly Members- Elect Ahead Of Inauguration Today

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Alex Otti is currently meeting with the 24 members- elect of the 8th Abia State House of Assembly ahead of their inauguration later today.

Advertisement

The meeting, according to sources, is holding at his Umuehim Country home in Nvosi, IsialaNgwa South Local Government Area of the state.

The meeting which started about one hour ago is to have a consensus on the position of the speaker and deputy speaker of the state assembly.

The battle for the speakership is between the Labour Party duo of Emmanuel Emereuwa of Aba South and Destiny Akaraka of Aba North, and the People’s Democratic Party’s Solomon Akpulonu of Obingwa East.

Hon Emereuwa, the former Chairman of Aba South LGA has the support of some stakeholders of the LP, and he’s seen as enjoying the respect of his newly elected colleagues.

Hon Akpulonu on the other hand is believed to have the support of the Senator representing Abia Central, Sen. Darlinghton Nwokocha.

Advertisement

However, Hon Akaraka is regarded as the favourite to clinch the speakership of the assembly.

He has been a long time ally of Gov Otti and is believed to be the choice of the governor.

THE WHISTLER reports that the entrance to the state assembly complex is guarded by a police armored personnel carrier (APC) and fully armed personnel who form a cordon around the complex to maintain law and order.

PDP, which has 11 out of the 24-member house, is insisting on producing the speaker. LP has 10 while the All Progressive Congress and YPP has one and two respectively.