Posters, Brochures For Burials Remain Banned In Anambra – Commissioner

Wakes, billboards, banners and posters during burials and funerals remain banned in Anambra State.

A statement issued by the state commissioner for information, Sir Paul Nwosu, also reiterated the ban on blocking of roads during burials/funerals in the state, and warned residents against their violations.

According to Nwosu, the state’s law on burial was still in force, adding that it was unfortunate that people of the state were violating the law. The statement however, said the law allows the erection of directional posts during burials.

Our correspondent reports that the state House of Assembly had on April 9, 2019 enacted the Anambra State Burial/Funeral Ceremonial Control Law with prison terms or fines as punishment for offenders

The statement read in part, “It has come to the attention of the state government that the Burial Law of the state is only observed in the breach by Ndi-Anambra.

“Government hereby wishes to re-emphasize that the law is still in existence and applicable to burial and funeral ceremonies in Anambra State.

The law stipulates that burial/funeral ceremonies of an indigenous deceased person should commence with the registration and payment of N1,500 to the town union.

Nwosu added that, “No person shall erect any billboard, banner or posters of the deceased. Persons are allowed to erect only directional posts.

“No directional post shall be erected before seven days to the burial date and should be removed not later than seven days after the burial date.

“Any person who contravenes the provisions shall upon conviction pay a fine of N100,000 or go to jail for six months, or both.”

The law further stated that no ‘person shall deposit a corpse in the mortuary beyond two months from the date of death’, adding that ‘any person who contravenes this shall pay a fine of N100,000 or serve an imprisonment term of six months, or both’.

The statement continued, “No person is allowed to block a road for any burial except with permission from the appropriate local government authority.

“No person shall publicly display a casket for the purpose of fabrication and sale in the state, and any person who contravenes is liable to pay a fine of N50,000 or go o jail for one month, or both.

“There shall be no second funeral rites after burial except in the case of legacy. There shall be no wake of any kind for any deceased person in the state. All vigil mass/service of songs/religious activity for the deceased prior to burial shall terminate latest by 9pm.

“There shall be no food, drink, live band, cultural entertainers during and after any vigil mass/service of songs/religious activity for the deceased. All burial/funeral ceremonies shall be for a day. Burial mass/services shall commence not later than 9am and shall not last for more than two hours.

“No preserved corpse shall be exposed for more than 30 minutes. Undertakers should not be more than six in number and there shall be no undertakers’ display during the burial ceremony.”

In addition, Nwosu stated that there shall be no burial on any local market day of every town in the state, adding that, “No funeral brochure shall be made except for the Order of Mass/Service.

“No person shall subject any relation of a deceased person to a mourning period of more than one week from the date of burial/funeral.

“The magistrates’ courts shall, to the exclusion of any other court, have original jurisdiction over matters specified under the Anambra Burial Law.”