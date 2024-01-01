Power Tussle: ‘I Am Winning’ — Fubara Taunts Wike After Speaker’s Resignation

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has affirmed his position as the executive governor of the state in a cross over night service at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo town in Rivers State.

He revealed that the power tussle going on in the state was after his seat and affirmed that he still has the ‘Red Biro’.

He said: “I want to urge everyone of us here, don’t be frightened. What they want is this red biro, it’s still with me, they have failed, you are the winner, we are the winner because we are still signing with the red biro.

“As long as we are signing the red biro, development will continue in Rivers state

“2024 will witness an unprecedented height in our state. The only thing we are asking from every one of you is your support, it’s your prayer, also believe in every decision we take that we are not going to throw any of you under the bus.

“I won the governor when I use to stand for you, so now that I’m the governor, I will stand for you.”

His speech is coming hours after the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House Of Assembly, Hon Edison Ehie in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu resigned from his position as the Speaker of the house and also vacated his office as the member representing Ahoada East constituency.

Ehie is believed to be a core loyalist to the governor.