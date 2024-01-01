In New Year Message, Sokoto Governor Says Citizens’ Support For Military Will End Insecurity

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu has said collective action and support for the nation’s security operatives will end insecurity in the country.

He stated this in his New Year message to the people of the state and Nigerians. According to him, Nigeria had witnessed a lot of challenges ,especially in the area of security, which has caused serious setback in the nation’s quest for a strong and vibrant economy.

The governor who admitted incessant bandits’ attacks in many parts of the state, said insecurity is of great concern to his administration.

Aliyu said the spate of banditry in Northern Nigeria required urgent attention from all the three tiers of government.

Governor Aliyu also said his seven-month old administration had recorded tremendous improvement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the state.

He said so far, over 100 kidnapped victims have been successfully rescued by the military as a result of the sustained support and encouragement they enjoyed from the state government.

He said, “We have recently procured and distributed over 70 patrol vehicles to our security personnel with a view to making them adequately equipped to discharge their constitutional duty.

“I have also signed the bill for the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps in order to complement the efforts of our conventional Security outfits in ridding the state of banditry and other forms of criminalities.”

The governor further restated his administration’s resolve to end banditry, appealing for support from the citizens of the state.

He expressed hope that, year 2024 will be the end of security challenges confronting the nation, and called for support from the citizenry.

Aliyu called for fervent prayers for the leaders and the country at large.