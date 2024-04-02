Osun ‘Notorious Political Thug’ Bode Olukayode Arrested After 2-Year Manhunt

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

After a two-year manhunt, the Osun State Police Command has arrested Bode Olukayode, an alleged notorious political thug popularly known as Bode Itapa, who had been terrorising residents of Ilesa and its environs.

In 2022, the police command declared Olukayode wanted for alleged murder, cultism, and other criminal activities, alongside one Solo Iwara.

Advertisement

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, had said at the time: “Bode Olakayade is about 34 years old, dark in complexion, white teeth, 1.70m tall, pointed nose, oblong head, black hair and Yoruba by tribe,” adding that the suspect “has been causing menace in llesa and entire Osun State.

Anybody that harbors the suspect will be treated by the police as an accomplice to the crimes highlighted above.”

Olukayode was eventually apprehended on Sunday around 3 PM, while Solo Iwara was said to have managed to escape.

Opalola confirmed Olukayode’s arrest to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, stating, “He is in our custody, and we are still investigating him.”