PSC Chairman Says Next President Must Follow UK Model To Fight Insecurity

The newly appointed chairman of the Police Service Commission and former Inspector-General Police, Solomon Arase, has said that the next president of Nigeria would need strong political will to reform the force and make it perform its constitutional duties better.

Arase was one of the panelists asked to give an overview of the security situation of the country at the ongoing State of the Nation Dialogue organized by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

The event’s focuses on security, economy and administration of Justice.

Arase believes that security of life and property is a responsibility of the government and advised the incoming government to consider the deployment of technology in the fight against crime.

Using the United Kingdom as an example, Arase said there are about 4 million CCTVs across London and Wales, adding that the incoming government should think in that direction.

He implored the private sector to work with government by installing cameras and CCTV in their premises and linking it or making it available to security agents whenever there is a security breach.

The ex-IGP lauded presidential candidates who promised to increase the number of security operatives in the country.

Amid the ongoing election campaigns, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been on the frontline promising to increase the number of police to 1 million, including the military.

For Arase, increasing the number of police and other security operatives “is very good” , adding that there are a lot of “ungoverned spaces” in the country.

However, he said to address the structural and ethical issues bedevilling the police, the next president needs political will to reform security agencies because alot of committees have come up with solutions but it has not being largely implemented by most administrations.

He also advised Nigerians to have a rethink on how they treat police officers.

Arase said apart from salary reviews, the police should be motivated through other allowances like financial support to families of late officials.

“We should start giving people(police) a sense of belonging, they are Nigerians,” Arase said.

He advised the next president to be visionary and not to criticize the input of his predecessor’s reforms in police, adding it will not be “beneficial”.

For Brigadier- General Abubakar Hanafi Sa’ad, he warned against profiling any ethnic group.

” Don’t profile ethnic groups. Not all herdsmen are terrorists,” he said.

The 18 presidential candidates vying for the office of the president were also invited to speak at the ongoing event in another panel session starting around 1:30 pm.

Only Peter Umeadi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Almustapha Hamza of the Action Alliance and Omoleye Sowore (African Action Congress) are on ground as of the time of this report.