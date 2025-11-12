Public Hearing On APC Constitution Amendment Holds In Enugu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has fixed this Friday for the South-East public hearing on the amendment of the party’s constitution ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It was gathered that the hearing is pursuant to the resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee aimed at amending all contentious issues of the party.

A release by the party’s National Legal Adviser/Secretary, Murtala Kankia, said the hearing would involve people and organisations from the states of Enugu, Abia, Imo, Anambra, and Ebonyi. According to him, the public hearing would be hosted by Gov. Peter Mbah.

“The public hearing provides an open platform for members and stakeholders to raise thematic issues, make informed contributions, and submit memoranda on the provisions of our party’s constitution they believe should be amended,” Mr Kankia stated.

He urged the affected people and bodies to use the platform to make contributions to reshape the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.