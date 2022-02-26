Public Notice: FG Provides Buses For Nigerians Fleeing Ukraine, Find Out

The Nigerian Embassy In Poland has informed nationals trying to enter the country from tensed Ukraine that its members of staff are set to receive them through four border points.

This was disclosed in a public notice published on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday.

The diplomatic office stated that buses and vans have been provided to pick those affected into neighbouring Poland.

Read the full Statement:

“In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine. Please be advised that for all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Please present this as your destination address with the Border controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa.

“The Nigerian Embassy staff and along with volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points and locations below:

Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska

Szkoła Podstawowa w Lubyczy Królewskiej (zaplecze hali sportowej) ul. Jana III Sobieskiego 5, 22-680 Lubycza Królewska

Phone: +48-729275316

Korczowa-Krakowiec

Świetlica, Korczowa 155, 37-552 Korczowa

Phone:+48-579201775

Medyka-Szeginie

Hala Sportowa – Medyka 285, 37-732 Medyka

Phone:+48-729242516

Budomierz-Hurszew

Szkoła Podstawowa w m. Krowica Sama 183, 37-625 Krowica Sama

Phone: +48-739493541