Pupils Of Shut Down Private Schools Will Be Relocated To Public Institutions-Abia Govt

The Abia State Government said it has concluded plans to relocate pupils of the shut down private schools in the State to nearby government schools.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at Government House on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting at the Government House Umuahia.

According to Kanu, the Ministry of Education is working assiduously to ensure that the pupils of the private schools that were shut down are relocated to nearby schools to continue with their education to ensure that they don’t loose necessary school time.

Kanu revealed that the State government was engaging world-class experts to drive the reforms in the education sector while model schools are currently being retrofitted in various LGAs in the state.

He further informed that 10 JAMB CBT centres that were shut down have been reopened as more would equally be reopened in the New Year.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eme Uche, while appreciating private investors for filling in the gap in education in the past, said a lot of things were wrong with the private schools that were shut down.

“We as a government appreciate what the private proprietors have done in the past, because when government abandoned schools there was a lacuna and private investors took advantage of that but in the process, it was abused, places that were not even fit for poultry farms became schools.

“So as a responsible government, in collaboration with professional bodies of private schools, we embarked on inspection of all those schools and it was alarming.”