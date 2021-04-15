Put An End To Current Monetary Rascality, Obaseki Replies FG On N60bn Printing

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has advised the Federal Ministry of Finance to stop playing the ostrich and focus on current economic issues with high sense of responsibility.

He made the comment in a statement on Thursday seen by THE WHISTLER.

The reply comes a day after the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, denied allegation made by the governor over the weekend that the Federal Government printed between N50bn to N60bn to augment the Federal Allocation Account for states in March.

She said, “The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad. Because it is not a fact. What we distribute at FAAC is revenue that is generated and in fact distribution revenue is public information.”

But in response on Thursday, Obaseki advised the Federal Government to approach the Nigerian project more reasonably.

He said, “While we do not want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.

“Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

“We believe it is imperative to approach the Nigerian project with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery because ultimately, time shall be the judge of us all.”