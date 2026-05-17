Trump Threatens Iran With Total Destruction As Nuclear Talks Stall

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United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening total destruction if Tehran does not move quickly to reach a deal, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” Trump wrote.

The warning comes as nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked, with Trump last week declaring the ceasefire with Iran “on life support” after rejecting Iran’s latest peace proposal as “totally unacceptable.”

He had earlier labelled the proposal “garbage” and accused Iranian leaders of reversing commitments they had made at the negotiating table, saying they were “very dishonorable people.”

Trump has demanded that Iran formally halt uranium enrichment and surrender its existing stockpile of an estimated 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium.

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Iran has refused, instead proposing a phased approach that would defer nuclear talks to a later stage while focusing first on ending hostilities and lifting the U.S. naval blockade on its ports.

Sunday’s post comes just hours after Trump spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the two leaders discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran.

Netanyahu has insisted the conflict is “not over” and that if negotiations fail to extract Iran’s nuclear material, the two allies could “re-engage them militarily.”