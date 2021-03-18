Putin Warns Of Worsening Relations With US After Biden’s ‘Very Bad’ Statement

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Russian Government, on Thursday, warned United States President Joe Biden to mind his rhetorics about President Vladimir Putin or be ready to worsen bilateral relations between both countries.

The country’s reaction is coming after Biden on Wednesday agreed that Putin was a “killer” and had used his influence to try and undermine US elections.

He told ABC News that Putin would be held accountable for certain political developments in the US.

Biden also believed that his predecessor, Donald Trump, was scared of calling the Russian counterpart to order.

But in a strong reaction on Thursday, the Russian Government’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told newsmen that the country was ready to take on the US on any action it takes against its interest.

“These statements from the president of the United States are very bad. It is clear that he does not want to get the relationship with our country back on track, and we will proceed from that,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by AFP.