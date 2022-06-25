PVC: We Registered 14,000 Youths At Concert Venue – INEC

…As Voter Registration To Continue After June 30 Deadline

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has revealed that no fewer than 14,000 Nigerians enrolled for Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) in the last five days.

Yakubu stated this during the ‘Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0’ which is a campaign being organised to encourage youth participation in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The concert started with a session for registration of voters at 9 a.m. at the venue, as only people with valid PVCs and temporary voter’s cards were admitted into the venue.

Addressing the crowd, Yakubu stated that the 14, 000 PVC registrations were recorded between June 20th and June 25th, 2022.

He also assured that INEC will not suspend the Continuous Voter Registration on June 30, 2022, as earlier scheduled by the commission.

“On behalf of INEC, let me assure you that the PVC registration ‘no go end’ on 30th of June, as you try to register your PVC we will continue to register you, make sure you get your PVC.

“…in the last 5 days from Monday to Friday, and we are still registering today, we’ve registered over 14, 000 Nigerians in this place alone.

“In this place, we have 50 voter registration machines. Two weeks ago, we deployed machines to the states, more machines left yesterday and more are leaving today all over the country, by Monday there will be more machines to register more Nigerians. I want to assure you that your PVCs will be ready for collection latest in October this year. I want to thank you for making the PVC the most popular ID card in Nigeria today.”

Also speaking at the concert, popular comedian, Mr. Macaroni, advised the youths to get their PVCs and ensure they turn out to vote at the polls.

“Suffer don tire us. Register your PVC, collect it, come out and vote. They said na online we they, here na online? Na online Police beat me? We go show them.

“Another reason you should collect your PVC is that you must remember EndSARS, they killed our sisters and brothers.”

The concert which was jointly organised by INEC, Yiaga Africa, and the European Union held on Saturday at the Old Parade Ground FCT, Abuja.

Musicians that thrilled attendees include 2Baba, Omawumi, Waje, Zlatan, Falz, Ice Prince, M.I., Cobhams Asuquo, Teni, Phyno, and Asake, amongst others.

Comedians at the star-studded event were KieKie, Mr. Macaroni, Real Warri Pikin, Bro Shaggi, Uti Nwachukwu, and Chuks De General.