Lagos Heightens Security Ahead Of Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

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The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, on Wednesday, ordered deployment of officers across the state to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Jimoh said the order is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to enforce law and order as well to ensure security of lives and properties.

The security arrangement involves a blend of conventional police officers, tactical teams, and intelligence operatives. Marine police personnel were also mobilised to intensify patrols along waterways to prevent criminal infiltration.

“To maintain order and visibility, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Heads of Tactical Units, have been directed to sustain routine patrols and ensure a strong police presence across communities, especially in busy and vulnerable locations. Officers on duty are expected to remain professional, courteous, and firm at all times.

“As part of efforts to ease movement during the festive period, a considerable number of personnel have been deployed for traffic control across major highways, inner roads, and other congestion-prone areas within the State,” the statement read.

According to Adebisi, adequate security coverage has been provided at Eid prayer grounds, mosques, markets, recreational centres, and other public places expected to record high human traffic.