Rapper Diddy Faces 15-Year Jail As Ex-Lover Sues Him For Rape

Popular American music star and producer, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has been charged before a United States federal court for alleged rape and sexual assaults of his partner for several years.

The suit was instituted on Thursday by Casandra Ventura, who, according to New York Times, claimed Diddy raped and physically abused her several times ten years ago.

Ventura told the court that when she was 19, Diddy, formerly Puff Daddy, allegedly forced her to sleep with many male prostitutes while he videoed them.

In 2018, the claimant averred before the court that Puff Daddy forcefully entered her home and raped her.

“After years in silence and darkness. I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ms. Ventura said in a statement.

Reacting, Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said the allegations are false, offensive and outrageous.

According to Brafman, the claimant demanded $30 million from Puff Daddy, threatening he would risk blackmail if he fails to pay after their failed relationship.

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer representing Ventura, said “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” adding “She rejected his efforts.”

In the United States, penalties for rape or sexual assaults range between a fine, 0 to 15 years imprisonment or life sentence especially if it involves the death of a victim.