‘Wingless’ Super Eagles Fail To Fly Against Lesotho In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Jose Peseiro-led side put up an uninspiring performance against the spirited visitors.

The Portuguese manager started with a star-studded attack spearheaded by the in-form Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman

Lesotho made life difficult for the hosts with dogged defending to end the first half goalless.

The Super Eagles dominated the encounter after the restart but failed to create any meaningful goal scoring opportunity.

Motlomelo Mkhawanaz gave Lesotho the lead against the run of play in the 56th minute to silence the boisterous home supporters.

Semi Ajayi restored parity for the Super Eagles with a thumping header in the 67th minute.

Both teams attempted to find the winner to start their campaign on a winning note, but they were unable to find a breakthrough.

Peseiro will be disappointed that his team struggled to break down the 140th ranked Crocodiles of Lesotho.

In the other Group C encounter, Rwanda and Zimbabwe played out a 1-1 draw.

South Africa will take on Benin Republic on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Super Eagles will be back in action against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Huye Stadium in Butare in a must-win clash.