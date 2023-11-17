Gov Adeleke Gives Condition To Restore Suspended Osun CJ

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney-General of Osun State, Wole Jimi-Bada, has defended Governor Ademola Adeleke’s decision to suspend the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

Jimi-Bada stated that the action was taken in response to a petition filed against Ojo and was based on the recommendation of the Osun House of Assembly.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General was silent on Ojo’s exact wrongdoing.

In a statement, Jimi-Bada emphasized that Adeleke’s decision was not arbitrary but rather a necessary step in ensuring a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against Ojo.

He explained that the Governor acted in accordance with due process and the rule of law, and that he has always upheld the principles of justice and fairness.

Jimi-Bada also clarified that Adeleke has provided a condition for Ojo’s reinstatement, stating that she will be reinstated if she is found to be innocent of the allegations against her.

Advertisement

The Attorney-General further explained that the Governor’s appointment of an acting Chief Judge was a temporary measure taken to ensure that there is no disruption to the justice system while the investigation is ongoing.

“A strongly worded petition was sent to the State Judicial Service Commission and the State House of Assembly, which lead to the hearing and eventual resolution of the State House of Assembly to ask the Chief Judge to step aside.

“The House further launched investigation into the allegation contained in the said petition and even summoned the Chief Judge to appear before its investigative committee.

“As part of its investigation, the House passed a resolution recommending that the State Governor should ask the Chief Judge to step aside and appoint an acting Chief Judge pending the outcome of the investigation by both the House of Assembly and the NJC to which the matter has been referred.

“As the Governor believes so much in due process, rule of law and fear of God, he approved the recommendation with a caveat that if the Chief Judge is found to be innocent, she should return to her position.”

Advertisement

He stressed that Adeleke is not the author of the petition against Ojo and that he is not involved in any way in the investigation.

In conclusion, Jimi-Bada affirmed that Governor Adeleke acted in the best interests of the state and the justice system by suspending Justice Adepele Ojo.