Man Blames Alcohol After Arrest For Raping 2-Year-Old Girl In Adamawa

One Buguwa Kwaji, a 30 -year-old man residing at Aljannaru village in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has reportedly raped a 2-year-old girl after drinking alcohol.

Kwaji who’s said to be married and expecting his wife to deliver any moment from now blamed the alcohol for his action.

The suspect was caught red handed by the victim’s elder sister which made her raise an alarm, as a result, he got arrested by the police.

He was arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command on the 12 November, 2023 following a tip off and had confessed to having a carnal knowledge of the little girl.

Kwaji said: “After drinking a gin known as voltage on that fateful day, I lay down, and the little girl came and started playing on my body. So I raped her because I could not resist the urge for sex.”

The Spokesman of the Police Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje confirmed his arrest, adding investigations are underway to prosecute the suspect.