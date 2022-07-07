Reactions Trail Torture Of Prophet Odumeje By Anambra Taskforce

Thursday’s manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias ‘Odumeje’ by the Anambra State taskforce on environment has been generating reactions.

THE WHISTLER reports that some wings of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, located in Onitsha, Anambra State, was Thursday demolished by the state task force on environment.

The ministry is popularly called Land of Freedom, and entertains thousands of worshippers in and around the state.

A part of the church was up until the demolition marked as an ‘illegal building’ by the state environmental taskforce.

It was gathered that the taskforce team arrived at the church in the morning, and had some altercations with the pastor.

The pastor resisted, and was manhandled by security operatives.

A concerned citizen and human rights lawyer, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, tweeted, “The violent assault on Pastor #Odumeje by security agents is a new low in primitive law enforcement.

“It’s unlawful, degrading and cruel. No doubt, it was premeditated, recorded and published to demoralize and annoy millions of his admirers.”

A pastor, Kelechi Okoye, advised Gov Charles Soludo to learn from the mistakes of his predecessors.

He said, “It is clear that dialogues were not exhausted before the demolition. Some of the buildings earmarked for demolition by Soludo were certified as legal by previous regimes in the state.”

A resident of Awka, Barnabas Ede, said, “Such acts can elicit counter-reactions from already frustrated youths in the state. Odumeje has huge followership, and they must be annoyed by now.”