‘Remain Focused’- IGP Baba Warns Officers As Police Arrest 3,619 Crime Suspects In 5 Months

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has warned officers across the country to remain vigilant the Police revealed that at least 3,619 suspects have been arrested for participating in various crimes in the last five months of 2023.

Advertisement

IGP Baba while meeting with strategic police managers on Monday said suspects were arrested between January and May 2023.

IGP Baba noted that its operatives recorded a total of 1,630 cases of terrorism, secessionism, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, and the proliferation of firearms.

He added that at least 316 victims of kidnapping were rescued during the same period while 486 assorted firearms consisting of AK-47 rifles and locally fabricated automatic weapons were recovered.

The police had also recovered 4,072 assorted calibers of live ammunition and other incriminating items linked to various major crimes during the period in view.

“Regardless of the quantum of achievements recorded within the period under review and the successful democratic transitioning that happened on the 29th of May, 2023, there still remains prevailing and projected threats across the country, including the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal with the emerging threat of industrial strike action.

Advertisement

“Consequently, we shall not rest on our oars, rather we must redouble our efforts to maintain the needed peace and stability of our democracy. This is critically important as we also prepare for the nation’s Democracy Day (June 12).

“In so doing, I charge you all to remain focused while monitoring the election tribunals and the proposed industrial actions across the country. You must develop proactive crime management mechanisms to forestall any untoward acts from political and non-political actors,” Baba said.

Meanwhile, the IGP addressed the issue of criminalizing civil matters by Police officers. He kicked against officers meddling in civil issues such as land cases, debt collection, matrimonial cases and matters already pending in court.

“It is the same reason why I forbid transferring of cases from lower Commands to higher ones indiscriminately. I assure you that going forward, the Force Management Team under my leadership will be viewing such professional infractions with more severe disciplinary actions and sanctions such that the burden of garnishee orders will rest solely on the individuals involved in such malpractices.

“You are hereby warned to instill this discipline in your Officers and men so that you will not be held vicariously liable as well the retiring Officers will be vacating.

Advertisement

“Therefore, you should all brace up for minor Force Re-organization very soon, and it will be based on merit and vacancy, as it is the custom,” he said.

The police boss further noted that he has promoted a total of 31,465 rank and file to their next ranks while thousands of Inspectors, due for promotion to Assistant Superintendent of Police, are already scheduled for Departmental Selection Board interviews at their respective Zonal Headquarters.

“I wish to assure the law-abiding citizens of this country of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to a peaceful and serene civil space under my watch as we continue to sustain the framework that has been producing gains recorded in securing our great nation.

“We shall also continue to leverage on the support of the Federal Government as we re-evaluate internal security dynamics and adapt our strategies towards ensuring that the current downward trend in crime across the country is sustained,” Baba added.