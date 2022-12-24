Remain Hopeful For Better Nation – Obi Tells Nigerians In Christmas Message

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi made the call in a Christmas message signed by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, on Saturday.

The LP candidate noted that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world while urging Nigerians to hold onto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

Obi urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation as it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

He restated that Christmas was a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

“We, as humans should, therefore, endeavour to make the sacrifice, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration.

He stressed that fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmarks of Christmas celebration, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one another.