Obi To Celebrate Christmas At IDP Camps With Kogi Flood Victims

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is expected to celebrate Christmas with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the recent flooding in Kogi State.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Kogi State Chairman of Labour Party, Ahmed Mohammed, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, said in the spirit of Christmas, Obi will celebrate with less privileged people in the IDP camps in Ibaji and Idah.

According to the statement, the LP candidate will join other Catholic faithful from Kogi State for the celebration which he said was the first of its kind by any politician in the state.

“In the spirit of the joyful season, His Excellency, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, will be celebrating Christmas day, December 25 with less privileged living in the IDP camps around Idah and Ibaji areas.

“The Parishioners of St Boniface Catholic Cathedral, Sabongari and all Christian faithful at Idah, Kogi State, will join the celebration.

“We encourage all patriots that are set out to rescue our dear country to stay motivated as we work together towards achieving a new Nigeria that our unborn children will be proud of,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Recall that Obi had in October suspended his campaign to visit victims of flood-ravaged communities nationwide.