Rep Akande-Sadipe Mobilises Constituents To Join Police

A member of the House of Representatives representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has urged youths in her constituency to apply for the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, gave out her telephone contact, asking her constituents to reach out to her after applying for the police job with details of their applications

Akande-Sadipe stated this on Thursday in a statement issued on her behalf by her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada.

She added that she would ensure members of her constituency are not left out from the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The statement read, “This is to inform you that the Police Service Commission has graciously approved the extension of the application deadline for more applicants into the Constable Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We call on citizens of Oluyole Federal Constituency, who are interested in working with the Nigeria Police Force to apply for the ongoing Recruitment exercise via www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

“Once your online application has been completed, applicants are advised to submit their application details in the order of name, application details, phone number and email to our Admin WhatsApp line 0818 627 7955”.