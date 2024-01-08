‘LP Is Special Purpose Vehicle’ – Peter Obi’s Campaign Director-General, Doyin Okupe Dumps Labour Party

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe has resigned his membership from the Labour Party.

Okupe announced his resignation in a letter obtained by THE WHISTLER on Monday.

In the letter, Okupe said, “I submit herewith my letter of resignation from the Labour Party with effect from today.

“You will recall that our flag bearer, Mr Peter Obi, myself and others left the PDP abruptly and had to look for a Special Purpose Vehicle in which to contest the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“The Labour Party, your good self, and other members of your executives provided us with this veritable platform with no burdensomeness whatsoever and for which we were extremely grateful.

“We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party which is ideologically rooted in the left of the centre.”

The 70-Years-Old said, “I have been a rightist and a Liberal Democrat all my entire life. It is therefore this ideological conflict that makes me seek an exit so that I may continue my political activities with liberalism, sincerity and freedom.

“I wish to thank you in particular and other members of the leadership of the party for the cordiality and respect accorded to me as the Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organization.

“I wish you and the party success in your future endeavours. Long live the Labour Party.

“Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your brother, friend and compatriot, Omooba (Dr Doyin Okupe, Former Director General Obi-Datti Campaign Organization.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Okupe left the PDP alongside Peter Obi in 2022 where he emerged the DG of the Labour Party.

He announced his withdrawal from the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in 2023 following his conviction over money laundering.