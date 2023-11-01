Repairs: FG To Shut Lagos Third Mainland Bridge For Five Weeks

To carry out comprehensive repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, the Federal Government has said that a section of the bridge would be shut for five weeks.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the federal controller of works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha.

According to Kesha, the repairs would start from Monday next week with the ramps connecting Oworonshoki to Adekunle and Lagos-Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wish to inform the motoring public that it has perfected plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

“In view of the above, the motoring public is hereby notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworonshoki to Adekunle and Lagos-Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

“Consequently, the two ramps mentioned above will be closed to traffic by 7.00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, for five weeks,” she said.

The controller advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed. They are encouraged to use the alternative routes as attached,” she added.

Keisha, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily last month, had disclosed that major repair work would begin on the bridge in January 2024.

According to her, the contract has already been awarded by the Federal Government, adding that what the government currently wants to do is palliative work.