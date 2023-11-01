EFCC Chairman Reacts To Arrest Of OAU Students, Bans Sting Operations At Night

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has directed that sting operations at night be stopped in all the Commands of the EFCC.

According to a press release by the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, Olukoyede gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday, in reaction to the arrest of 69 students of OAU Ile-Ife, suspected to be internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the Commission on Wednesday.

Oyewale said, out of the suspects arrested, many of them that have been duly profiled by the Command have been released.

Meanwhile, “profiling of suspects yet unreleased will be completed, without further delay.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate,” the spokesman said.

He also added that the change is also in line with the newly-reviewed procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the EFCC.