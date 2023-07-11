Reps Caution NUC Against Universities’ Fee Increment

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the House of Representatives have asked that the National Universities Commission (NUC) suspend the implementation of the tuition fee increment in tertiary institutions.

The lawmakers expressed concern that the fee hike is coming at a time of heightened poverty levels in the country, coupled with high unemployment rates and the recent fuel hike.

They made this known in a motion filed by Aliyu Sani Madaki, representative of the Dala constituency in Kano State.

He noted that some universities have already hiked their fees including; Bayero University, Kano; the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; the University of Uyo; University of Maiduguri; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; and Federal University, Dutse, among others.

The Reps voiced fears that the increased fees would cause academic disruptions for many of the students who are unable to afford it causing them to defer or drop out entirely.

They also called on the Federal Government to reverse the recent hike of school fees in Unity secondary schools.