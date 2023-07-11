JUST IN: Ex-VP Osinbajo Gets New Appointment

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tayo Olu,

Nigeria’s immediate-past Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been appointed as Global Advisor by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

In the new role, Osinbajo is expected to guide GEAPP’s mission to accelerate clean energy deployment in emerging economies.

GEAPP said the former VP will support the organization to partner with governments to “enhance the enabling environment and delivery effectiveness to unlock faster and greater capital flows into the clean energy sector” while also continuing as a “leading advocate for Just Energy Transitions in Africa including scaling up Africa’s share of the global carbon market via the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI)”.

The organization announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

“For many years His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has been a respected role model of public service at the forefront of policy formulation and implementation on crucial developmental issues relating to national planning, climate change, enabling the business and investment environment, governance, and social investment. His professional expertise and leadership, alongside his broad global network and relationships, will be a valuable catalyst in GEAPP’s mission for affordable access to clean energy and a just transition for all,” GEAPP’s CEO, Simon Harford, stated.

Confirming his appointment in a tweet, Osinbajo expressed his excitement to join GEAP.

“I am honoured by the opportunity to join this movement for green energy access. GEAPP’s collaborative model, sense of urgency, and focus on unlocking systemic change is well aligned with the ambitions of emerging economies as they seek a greener future for their citizens. GEAPP’s vision for change is ambitious. That is entirely fitting; if we’re to achieve our twin goals of universal energy access and climate change action, while transforming the lives of millions, then we must set our sights high,” the organization quoted the former vice president as saying in his acceptance speech.

GEAPP is a collaborative initiative that brings together philanthropy organizations, governments from both emerging and developed economies, as well as technology, policy, and financing partners.

The alliance is driven by a shared vision to facilitate the transition of emerging economies towards a clean energy-based, pro-growth model.

It aims to accelerate universal energy access, foster inclusive economic growth, and contribute to global efforts in meeting crucial climate targets over the next decade.