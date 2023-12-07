Reps Move To Probe Buhari Government Over Nigeria Air Project

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives has announced it will investigate the Muhammadu Buhari government over the Nigeria Air project which his administration launched before he exited power.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Committee of Aviation and Aerospace Technology during its inaugural meeting in Abuja.

Announcing the decision to probe the controversial project, Chairman of the Committee, Hon Abiodun Akinlade said, “The Committee of Aviation and Aerospace Technology in conjunction with the House Committee on Aviation and Aerospace will look into the controversy surrounding the launched Nigeria Air project and inform Nigerians accordingly.

“Last year (2022), the Nigeria Air Project was launched and there have been a lot of issues concerning it. Nigerians need to know the state of the project.”

He also said the committee was committed to addressing air crashes as well as other safety abnormalities in the country’s airports.

Akinlade said the committee was highly concerned and worried at the recent various air crashes in the country and will do everything within its power to curb it.

“We will, with the support of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the regulatory authorities, organise a high-tech stakeholders town hall meeting to look into the causes of the air crashes and other safety abnormalities at our airports. Our airspace must be safe for all,” he said.

Akinlade said the Aviation Technology Committee, which is a newly created, carved out of the existing Committee on Aviation, is a high-tech-driven committee with so many expectations from members.

The lawmaker said the Committee will engage and synergise with relevant stakeholders to give Nigerians a highly innovative and productive aviation industry.

“We recall that the 10th Assembly was inaugurated on 13th June 2023, and in line with the standing orders of the House, Mr Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, constituted the leadership of the special/standing committees and one of which is the House Committee of Aviation Technology.

“We will engage and synergize with the stakeholders to give Nigerians the democratic dividend of a highly innovative and productive aviation industry. A work plan has been drawn out to guide us in this journey ahead.

“Among the jurisdictions of the committee are; A. Oversight the Ministry Headquarters in conjunction with the committee on Aviation. B. Oversight over Air safety services at Airports (NSIB) C.Oversight over Schools of Aviation D. Oversight over Aviation institutions E. Oversight over Metrological Services (NIMET) and F. Annual Budget estimates

“This is the budget period, as a committee will approach the process with all sense of responsibility. We shall cross all the “T”s and dot all the “I”s.

“We seek the cooperation of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace and other MDAs and Agencies under our supervision.

“We shall not hesitate to sanction anyone that fails to attend the budget defence to give account on their stewardship as we commence the Budget process and other assignments of this Committee in this 10th Assembly.

“We shall bring our various competencies to bear on every issue. I urge every member to join hands with me to make this committee a toast among other committees of the House,” he said.