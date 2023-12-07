Oshoala Makes Final Shortlist For 2023 CAF Women’s Player Of The Year Award

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala, has made the final shortlist for the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award.

The Barcelona Femeni forward will battle it out with South Africa’s Thembi Klagtlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda for the award.

CAF announced the final shortlist on their X account on Thursday afternoon.

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie missed out of the list despite impressive performances for club and country.

The Paris FC shot-stopper was arguably Nigeria’s best player at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She also helped Paris FC qualified for the Uefa Women’s Champions League for the first time in their history.

Oshoala scored 21 goals in 28 matches for Barcelona Femeni in the league to finish as the top scorer of the Spanish Women’s league last season.

She played a pivotal role as Barcelona Femeni won the League title and the Women’s Champions League in a memorable campaign.

The 29-year-old also became the first Nigerian and the first female African player to score at three different World Cups.

Oshoala has won the African Women’s Player of the Year award for a record five times.