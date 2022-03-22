Reps Pass Bill To Establish Federal Medical Centre In Rivers State

The Federal House of Representatives on Tuesday, passed the bill seeking to establish a Federal Medical Centre in the Bonny area of Rivers State.

The bill, which was sponsored by the member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, and co-sponsored by 12 other members from Rivers State, was passed following a report by the House Committee on Health Institutions which was laid for consideration on 1st February 2022.

At completion, the medical centre will cater for residents in the state, as well as address the constant surge in the population of people in Bonny and the state at large

This is due to the oil exploration activities constantly ongoing on the Island, with the figures of persons affected projected to rapidly increase.

In his submission, Farah Dagogo said that the establishment of the new medical centre is imperative on the grounds that the few health facilities available were incapable of handling serious health-related ailments or emergencies.

He maintained that “Currently, existing facilities look more like mere consulting clinics. Besides, Bonny is an Island that grapples with many security challenges on the waterway. So, no medical centre in the area can withstand an outbreak of serious epidemic or hazards caused by industrial or social-related activities.”

Continuing, he said, “The absence of a good secondary health care facility is a concern to the residents, and this has led to vociferous calls and clamour for the provision of an improved health care system, hence, this Bill, which seeks to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Bonny, Rivers State in order to assuage the health needs of the people, given its peculiar location, and the related industrial activities ongoing in the Island.”

The lawmaker also noted that when fully operational, the medical centre would also create employment for residents, impact positively on the state of security and reduce criminality in the local government.