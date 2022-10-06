Restructuring: Peter Obi Promises ‘Discernible Autonomy’ To States

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised that, if elected, his administration will allow states to thrive and enjoy ‘discernable’ autonomy.

Obi who said this while speaking on the Prospects of Transformative Governance in Nigeria at Harvard University, USA, promised to ensure that states producing oil and other mineral resources receive a higher derivation from the commodities extracted from their communities.

He, however, added that other states will receive federal allocations that will also keep them viable while resources will be shared equitably.

“We shall ensure that in moving Nigeria forward, no state or community will be left behind. Pursuant to its statutory responsibility to protect, our Government will promote equity in power and resource sharing.

“The federating units will enjoy discernible autonomy. Resources will also be shared equitably. A higher derivation paid to oil or solid minerals-producing states will not be tantamount to other states not receiving federal allocations that should keep them viable.

“We must transcend the rhetoric that bedevils a robust debate on some of these national questions,” the former Anambra governor said.

Obi’s comment is against the backdrop of the longstanding agitation for restructuring and a call to abolish Nigeria’s current federal arrangement with power concentrated at the centre (Federal Government).

Right groups in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region have also intensified calls for resource control and an increase in the 13% derivation paid to them.

