Rivers Assembly Suspends Fubara’s Impeachment

The Rivers State House of Assembly has halted the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu, following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

The house moved the motion to halt the impeachment process on Thursday at its resumed sitting in Port-Harcourt, the state capital.

THE WHISTLER reports that during its first sitting in 2026, the house had commenced impeachment proceedings against Fubara and his deputy over alleged gross misconduct, including the demolition of the state assembly complex and spending without legislative approval, among other charges.

Following this, Tinubu recently met with the governor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and leaders of the assembly.

The latest development suggests the lingering political crisis in Rivers State may have ended.

More details later….