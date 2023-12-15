Rivers Crisis: Lawmakers Asked To Vacate Official Quarters As Ijaw Youths Plan Protest Against Wike

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Federal lawmakers from Rivers State have rallied behind Governor Siminialaye Fubara, pledging their support amid the governor’s feud with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The federal lawmakers also called on the 25 Rivers House of Assembly members who defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vacate their official quarters immediately.

Advertisement

The state lawmakers, they said, betrayed their constituents by abandoning their seats without consent.

Leading the charge, Mr. Dagomie Abiante, representing Andoni/ Opobo–Nkoro federal constituency in Rivers, said the defected lawmakers may choose to be slaves if they want.

“Some persons that we elected had vacated their seats, therefore as respected persons who are not supposed to breach the law, they should vacate the official quarters allocated to them since they have ceased to be members of the house.

“They should also stop being contemptuous of the court while their Constituencies get prepared to choose fresh representatives,” Abiante declared during a rally on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

He further appealed to President Bola Tinubu to apply the wisdom used in chairing the West African Heads of State to the situation in Rivers.

Mrs. Boma Good-Head, representing Asari-Toru Federal Constituency, echoed the same sentiment, calling on President Tinubu to intervene and rein in Wike who had served two terms as Rivers governor before Fubara.

She warned that the people of Rivers would not watch idly while the former governor disrupts the peace in Rivers.

Adding his voice, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), announced a solidarity march by Ijaw youths from across the nation.

The march, he stated, is to appeal to President Tinubu to advise his minister to cease interfering with Governor Fubara’s administration.