RIVERS: DPO Kills Armed Robber In Gun Duel

A police divisional officer in Rivers State fell an armed robber during a gunfuel in Bori.

The armed robber, suspected to be a cultist, was said to have terrorized residents and business operators in Bori, Khana Local Government of the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the armed robber, whose name was not given, had stormed Bori and was reportedly robbing shop owners when the DPO in charge of Bori Division, SP Bako Agbashim, was alerted on Thursday night.

SP Agbashim was said to have mobilized and immediately rushed down to the scene and met the yet to be identified suspect still robbing shops.

The DPO and the suspect engaged in exchange of fire. The suspect was hit and fell.

The DPO confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER and narrated the encounter.

“I was alerted by some shop owners around the scene of the robbery. I had to mobilize my men and we went there.

“Fortunately, he was still robbing some shops, upon sighting us he started shooting at us, we had to ensure the area is safe so the stray bullet will not affect any Innocent citizen.

“He was thereafter hit by a bullet following the gun battle between us and the suspect.

“His corpse is still in our custody as his identity is yet unknown and nobody has identified him yet.”